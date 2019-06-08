Madison Middle School and The Binky Patrol to be honored

The Center for Family Justice (CFJ) has announced that Madison Middle School and The Binky Patrol, a Monroe-based nonprofit which provides cozy, handmade blankets to adults and children in need of comfort, will share its first annual Community Outreach Leadership Award.

The award will be presented by Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s President and CEO, to Madison Middle School Principal Peter Sullivan and Binky Patrol cofounders, Monroe resident Jeanne Malgioglio and Trumbull resident JoAnn Zimmerman, at CFJ’s June 25 annual meeting.

CFJ created this award this year as a way to recognize the many outstanding community organizations who support the Bridgeport-based nonprofit in its efforts to provide hope and healing to victims of domestic and sexual violence in six local communities.

The Binky Patrol and Madison Middle School are sharing the award because of the close way the nonprofit and the school’s students, faculty and administrators have worked together during the last several years to provide support to CFJ’s clients.

The collective acts of generosity include the Binky Patrol working with Madison’s KARE service club to create handmade blankets for CFJ’s clients living in its Kathie’s Place safe house. The Binky Patrol has also made shawls for safe house clients and blankets for campers attending Camp HOPE America-Connecticut CFJ’s summer camp and year-long mentoring program for children impacted by trauma and abuse.

The relationship has grown over time to include the entire school community. During the 2018 holiday season Madison’s faculty adopted and provided toys and other gifts to 14 children living with a parent impacted by domestic violence in its safe house.

“From making the holidays special for kids living in our safe house to making sure our clients have warm blankets and shawls, what the Binky Patrol and Madison Middle School community have done on behalf of our clients is just incredible,” said Greenwood. “Together, they have worked to create a caring community committed to acts of service”

Sullivan said Madison Middle School was “truly honored” to receive the award. “For many years Madison students and staff have demonstrated great generosity and kindness in supporting many worthy causes which assist some of the neediest and most vulnerable people in the surrounding community,” he said. “We take special pride in the ways in which we have partnered with CFJ to spread some joy and have a positive impact on the families which they work with.”

Malgioglio, who teaches language arts at MMS and advises the KARE club along with teacher Nancy Yarmosh, said she was honored for the Binky Patrol as well as the middle school.

“CFJ has had a special place in Binky Patrol’s heart for five years. We keep the safe houses stacked with blankets and give them to Camp HOPE campers as well,” she said. “This is the KARE club’s favorite charity to help. The staff has really come through too during the last two years filling the Christmas wish lists of many CFJ clients. The staff quickly signs up to help and loves to shop for them.”

CFJ’s annual meeting will be held in the parking lot at its headquarters at 753 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport on Tuesday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the presentation of the Community Outreach Leadership Award, the event will include a picnic style meal and a presentation of awards to its Employee, Volunteer and Partner of the Year.

The CFJ annual Meeting is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. Please RSVP to Mary Ann Mencel at MMencel@CenterforFamilyJustice.org by June 19.