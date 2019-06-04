Team Caroline and Mia Tutu Trot June 9

The 4th annual Team Caroline and Mia Tutu Trot 5K, Team Relay, or Fun Walk will be held at Trumbull High School on Sunday, June 9.

The race starts at 11:30 a.m. Race day registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Race participants can also come to McDougall Stadium on Saturday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m., to pick up their race bibs and race swag. You can also register at that point to avoid the rush on race morning.

The race commemorates the endurable spirits of Caroline and Mia, two little girls from the same kindergarten class who were both diagnosed with cancer during that school year. These two young ladies beat cancer everyday with their smiles, their spirits, and their bond.

While Mia is no longer with us in physical form, the Tutu Trot is emblematic of the strength of community. This charitable event raises funds for Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer, a non-profit foundation that funds research grants for pediatric cancer, as well as helps families who are in the fight off set the overwhelming financial burden a diagnosis entails.

Race participants are given a tutu to run in, commemorative race t-shirt (while supplies last), and a ticket to the post race BBQ that features burgers, donated by the Trefz Family and hot dog,s from Tomlinson’s Restaurant. Bread for the BBQ was donated by Pepperidge Farm. All the food is cooked by the collective volunteer fire departments in Trumbull (Long Hill, Trumbull Center, and Nichols).

Be The Match

There will also be a Be The Match table there in honor of Josh Rubenstein and Charlie Capalbo. Two Fairfield County teams who have fought cancer, and two teens who have had bone marrow transplants.

Be The Match works to find potential donors for patients in need. Interested Tutu Trot participants can use this link to register: http://join.bethematch.org/tututrot. More information will be at the race.

For more information, visit: teamcarolineandmia.weebly.com.

Questions: email Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer Vice President and Race Director Jim McCaffrey at: jim@infiniteloveforkids.org.

Much Love and #MakeItAmazing