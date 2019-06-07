‘Grotesque’ author visits Trumbull Library June 12

Author and photographer Mathew M. Duman will visit the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Wednesday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Duman presents an illustrated lecture showcasing his latest book: The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges & Universities. Using his original photographs, Mathew explains the use of grotesques and gargoyles on academic buildings from a select group of American institutions of higher learning, as well as other interesting features of the Collegiate Gothic architectural style.

Select American colleges and universities decorate their architecture with grotesque sculpture. Armed with a camera, a sense of irony, as well as determination bordering on obsessive, photographer and author, Duman has traveled to 10 such campuses in search of their most compelling ornamentation.

This is not only a collection of collegiate sculpture, but a chronicle of Collegiate Gothic architecture, a fascinating building style from America’s academic history.

His latest book features over 500 original black and white photographs. While some show examples of Collegiate Gothic architecture and its many interesting characteristics, most of the images in this book showcase the variety of grotesques you can find on a visit to these campuses. Included are photographs of sculpture from: Princeton University, Duke University, Yale University, The University of Chicago, Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, Bryn Mawr College, Northwestern University, The City College of New York, Washington University in Saint Louis and The University of Pennsylvania.

Duman is a photographer, author and graphic designer who grew up in Bethany, Conn. He attended the gargoyle-free campus of Central Connecticut State University. but while studying abroad, he developed a fascination with the grotesque sculptures of the cathedrals of Britain. In addition to England, he has made photographic trips to Italy, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. As a personal project, he began exploring the variety of sculpture found on the buildings of Yale University and published a book called “An Education in the Grotesque”, containing his findings at Yale and has now turned his sights on the sculpture at other campuses around the US. Free.

To reserve seating, register online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.