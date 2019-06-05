Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Adam Currie Band, June 6, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Monsieur Periné, June 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $39. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Drewcifer, June 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The members of Railroad Earth, the Infamous Stringdusters & Guster will also perform. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

David Crosby, June 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $111-$126. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Voyage — the Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, June 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20-$54. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Benefit concert, June 8, 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Yesterday Today performs a mixture of British Invasion and sixties classic rock songs. Non-perishable food donations accepted. Show supports area food pantries. Tickets: $15. Info: call 203-878-7508.

Wictor and Latz, June 8, 8 p.m., Voices Café, the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25. Seating is cabaret style and table reservations (minimum 4 people) are accepted. Info: voicescafe.org.

Eaglemania, June 8, 8 p.m., The Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Dr., South Salem, N.Y. Grand reopening show, part of the New Heights Summer Music Series. Tickets: $40-$50. Info: theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Jay and The Americans, June 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Early Elton Trio, June 8, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Performing Tumbleweed Connection in its entirety. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Teatro Nuovo, June 9, 3:30 p.m. Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Featuring bass-baritone Daniel Mobbs. Free. Info: kpetrov@greenwichlibrary.org.

Blackfoot Gypsies, June 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Matuto, June 11, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Todd Rundgren, June 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terri Clark, June 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Matt Anderson, June 13, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: https://chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Bruce James & Co., June 13, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Jeff Leblanc with Joe Beleznay, June 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $30-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Victor Manuelle, June 14, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Singer, author and Puerto Rican producer performs. Tickets: $54-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

Todd Snider, June 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brothers of the Road, June 15, 8 p.m., The Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Dr., South Salem, NY. Part of the New Heights Summer Music Series.Tickets: $35. Info: theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Al DiMeola, June 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 15, 8:30 p.m., Venetian Theater, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Featuring Alisa Weilerstein, cellist, Orchestra of St. Luke’s/ Peter Oundjian and Gary Kulesha: Torque. Tickets: $46-$250. Info: caramoor.org.

Hot Jazz Age Frolic, June 16, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Gala Tent, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Featuring Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, Bria Skonberg’s Hot Five, Kat Edmonson, vocalist, DeWitt Fleming Jr., tap dancer and Michael Cumella, gramophone DJ. Tickets: $10-$85. Info: caramoor.org.

The African Children’s Choir concert, June 16, 6 p.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free, but donations accepted. Info: 203-227-7886, africanchildrenschoir.com.

The James Hunter Six, June 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dust Bowl Revival, June 18, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Dancing at Dusk, June 19, 5:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts Friends’ Field, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Featuring Cady Finlayson & Vita Tanga: Celtic fiddle tunes, jigs, reels and more. Tickets: $8-$16. Info: caramoor.org.

Bumper Jacksons, June 20, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Fake ID, June 20, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Timo Andres, Piano, June 20, 7 p.m., Spanish Courtyard Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Tickets: $26-$42. Info: caramoor.org.

Gaelic Storm, June 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lonestar, June 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Make Music Day Connecticut, June 21, 4 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Featuring Christina Conners and Moses Brothers Band. Free. Info: norwalkpl.org.

Make Music CT, June 21, 5 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. As part of a global music celebration on the summer solstice Eggy and Clueless will perform. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sons of Levin, June 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Special guests, Morningbird. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead tribute band, June 21, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $18-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

School of Rock Best of Show, June 23, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dana Fuchs Band, June 25, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Boz Scaggs, June 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Over Easy, June 27, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Jamie McLean Band, June 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Reggae Culture, June 27, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Acoustic Alchemy, June 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hey Nineteen, June 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $32.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Quinn Sullivan, June 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Classic Stones, June 29, 8 p.m., The Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Dr., South Salem, NY. Part of the New Heights Summer Music Series. Tickets: $40-$50. Info: theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Paul DesLauriers Band, July 2, 7 p.m., CHIRP Concerts: Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Barefoot Movement, July 4, 4 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Defcon 5, July 5, 7 p.m., in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Part of the Hello Summer concert series. Free. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

GoneWest, July 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Allman Betts Band, July 7, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts with special guest Duane Betts. Tickets: $29.50-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

C.J. Chenier & his Red Hot Louisiana Band, July 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Righteous Brothers, July 10, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Front Country, July 11, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Low Down Brass Band, July 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Kristian Bush: A Night of Sugarland songs and solo material, July 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hillbenders, July 18, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Wallflowers, July 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Metropolitan Klezmer, July 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Our Native Daughters, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$65. Proceeds benefit The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts. Info/Tickets: web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10406429.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 25, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Lyle Lovett, July 30 and 31, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $120-$130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cherish the Ladies, July 30, 7 p.m., CHIRP Concerts: Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Brother Brothers, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Sam Reider & The Human Hands, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Damn Tall Buildings, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Cris Jacobs, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Town Mountain, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Sarah Potenza Band, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Johnny Nicholas, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Marcia Ball, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Fairfield Counts, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues festival. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

