Movie Menu: The Lion King, Looper, Pillow Talk and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, June 7

Rent (2005): What if young people in the East Village of New York City reach to song to express their joys and sadness in life? Chris Columbus directs this film from the Broadway musical. 5:45 p.m., Flix

The Lion King (1994): What if a father wants to teach his son valuable lessons about life, disappointment and redemption? Disney’s animated classic always thrills. 8 p.m., Disney

Gladiator (2000): What if a young man refuses to conform to the wishes of a corrupt leader? Russell Crowe stars in this Oscar-winning epic reminiscent of Spartacus. 10 p.m., TNT

Saturday, June 8

Looper (2012): What if a young man finds himself confused by the fantasies or realities of time travel? Bruce Willis stars in this complex thriller. 12:30 p.m., IFC

The Princess Diaries (2001): What if a young woman finds herself ill prepared for the realities of her royal destiny? Julie Andrews stars in a comedy classic from Disney. 1 p.m., Lifetime

Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for this biopic of Johnny Cash. 2:30 p.m., AMC

Lawrence of Arabia (1962): What if a complex young man finds himself in the middle of one of the world’s most vulnerable locales at a pivotal moment in its history? 4 p.m., TCM

Baby Boom (1987): What if a young woman suddenly finds herself caring for a young baby? Diane Keaton delights in this comedy with a lot of heart. 6 p.m., Flix

Sunday, June 9

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies? (1960): What if a Broadway theater critic and his family decide to escape Manhattan for the quieter suburbs? Doris Day and David Niven star. 6 p.m., TCM

Pillow Talk (1959): What if two people in New York experience the challenges of romantically connecting because of a telephone party line? Doris Day and Rock Hudson star. 8 p.m., TCM