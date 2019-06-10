Novel Approach: When the prodigal sister doesn’t return

“People want to see other’s secrets and get a peek into their lives.” — Mohanlal

The secrets we hide can often provide more insight into who we truly are than the information we willingly share. Our latest read transports us from New York City to a quaint village outside of Amsterdam.

Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok

Jean Kwok’s latest book, “Searching for Sylvie Lee” is a riveting tale of love, grief and knife-twisting secrecy. After receiving a call from her cousin, Amy learns that her sister has gone missing and finds herself trying to track down the brilliant sister she always looked up to. Sylvie is the prodigal older sister; fluent in the three languages, highly educated and working a high-powered job that provides financial relief to her immigrant family. Everything in Sylvie’s life appears to be perfect…until it doesn’t. Amy can’t quite believe that her perfect sister would vanish without a trace after a week goes by without anyone hearing from her. After arriving in the Netherlands, the country Sylvie called home for most of her childhood, Amy stumbles upon the life her sister never shared with her.

“Searching for Sylvie Lee” is a gripping exploration of identity and grief as the story unravels through Amy, Sylvie and their mother’s eyes. Kwok’s latest novel, inspired by the loss of her own sibling, is an exhilarating pageturner, armed with vivid twists and turns that will leave readers enthralled until the final page.

“Sylvie, the beautiful, brilliant successful older daughter of the Lee family, flies to the Netherlands for one final visit with her dying grandmother — and then vanishes.”

Readers who enjoyed “Searching for Sylvie Lee” might also enjoy Kwok’s other books “Girl in Translation” and “Mambo in Chinatown.” Readers might also enjoy Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” which revolves around the colliding lives of the Richardson and Warren families. Mia and her daughter Pearl Warren rent a small property owned by the wealthy Richardson family. Tensions grow between the two families after a dramatic custody battle grips their little slice of suburbia.