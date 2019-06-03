Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph advances to Class M title game

CHESHIRE — St. Joseph will be playing for the Class M state championship.

Seeded 13th, coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets defeated top-ranked Guilford, 14-10, in Monday’s semifinal.

St. Joseph (12-7-0) will meet No. 3 East Lyme (16-3-0) for the title on Saturday at Jonathan Law in Milford. The time has yet to be determined.

Lilia Ivanovich scored four goals and had four assists against the Indians (16-3-0).

Kylie Lucifora and Annie McNeil both had three goals.

Isabelle Casucci scored two goals. Ryan Camiglio and Jettke Gray had one each.

Erin Owens made 12 saves.

Carherine Larrow scored five goals and Maddie Constantino-Lyons had three for Guilford.