Letter — Do we understand Memorial Day?

Editor’s note — This letter was sent before the Memorial Day holiday, but not received until after due to an email glitch.

To the editor:

The parade that everyone awaits is upon us- Memorial Day. But, do we really know and understand the significance of this day every year? Have we taught our children the meaning of this “holiday”?

It is a time for remembrance – remembrance of the sacrifices made by men and women throughout the years. Without their bravery and commitment to duty and honor, our nation’s freedoms might be quite different. On Memorial Day we pay homage to all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice – their life. I always recall my dad’s service at this time of year; he was on Omaha Beach on D-Day and was wounded eleven days later just outside of St. Lô, Normandy, France. I can remember the families of his comrades from their Army Reunions in the 70’s and 80’s, some of whom did not survive. Their love of country and patriotism was inspiring. Remember all those who did not return on Memorial Day.

If you and your family decide to attend a ceremony or a parade, though, thank all veterans in attendance for their service and love of country. They will appreciate your gesture.

Suzanne Burr Monaco