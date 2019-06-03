To the editor;

Over the past year and a half, Trumbull has thrived under the steadfast leadership of Vicki Tesoro. First Selectman Tesoro has worked tirelessly to ensure our town kept a sound financial budget, kept taxes stable, worked with our education professionals to strengthen our wonderful school system, and helped move Trumbull forward by focusing on smart economic growth and development. And First Selectman Tesoro has done all of this with a calm and determined demeanor, working across party lines and engaging all members of the community to help build in Trumbull’s future. For these reasons, I am so grateful she has decided to seek re-election.

In November 2017, voters overwhelmingly chose a leader who brought the community together and restored our time-honored traditions like Trumbull Day in the summer and family Easter egg hunts. Residents elected someone who has been a tireless champion for Trumbull for decades — someone whose ambition is simply to make this town the best it can be. We should all count ourselves lucky that we live in a town led by a person who cares so deeply about our community. Vicki is a leader who doesn’t believe in gimmicks or slogans, but simply puts her head down and does her job on our behalf.

I am grateful to Vicki Tesoro for throwing her hat back in the ring and running for re-election to continue moving Trumbull forward on the right path. I hope you will follow her campaign and join me in supporting her once again this November.

Debbie Krozner, District 4

Trumbull Democrats