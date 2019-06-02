Boys tennis: St. Joseph’s Drew Morris Class S runner-up

St. Joseph sophomore Drew Morris won five consecutive matches in the Class S championships, before losing a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 decision to No. 1 seed Charlie Shanks from Litchfield in the finals at Wesleyan University.

The No. 2 seed, Morris defeated No. 3 seed George Danes from Old Lyme, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals.

He topped No. 10 seed Miles Chapmen from Litchfield, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Morris beat Chet Morris from Thomaston, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round, Nonnewaug’s Jackson Baker, 6-0, 6-1, in the second round and No. 15 seed Reid Turtoro from Wamogo, 6-1, 6-1, in the third.