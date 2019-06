Coach Jim Chaves’ 11th-seeded Cadets went on the road and posted a 14-1 victory over No. 3 Northwestern in the Class M quarterfinals on Saturday.

St. Joseph (16-7) will play No. 7 seed Rockville (18-5) in the semifinals on Tuesday at 3:30 at Muzzy Field in Bristol.

The Cadets opened states with shutout victories over No. 22 Grasso Tech (25-0) and No. 6 Granby Memorial (13-0).