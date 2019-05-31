Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph advances to Class M semifinals

SOUTHBURY — St. Joseph’s Jettke Gray scored seven goals and the Cadets defeated Pomperaug High, 17-11, in the Class M quarterfinals on Thursday.

Coach Leeland Gray’s 13th-seeded Cadets (11-7-0) will meet top-seeded Guilford (16-2-0) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday at Cheshire High.

Annie McNeil scored four goals and Lilia Ivanovich had three.

Isabelle Casucci, Kylie Lucifora and Ryan Camiglio had one goal each

Ivanovich had four assists, Jettke Gray three, and Casucci one.

Erin Owens made 15 saves.

Leading No. 5 Pomperaug (13-4-1) with three goals each were Kathleen Schenk, Camden Frissora and Jessica Evans.