Softball: No. 1 St. Joseph loses to East Haven in states

TRUMBULL — Top-seeded St. Joseph was upset by East Haven, 2-0, in the second round of the Class L state tournament on Thursday. 

No. 16 seed East Haven pitcher Tori Heaphy tossed a one-hitter at coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, who finished their season 23-1. She struck out seven. 

Lena Barthel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. 

East Haven (13-9) will visit No. 9 seeded Joel Barlow in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Redding. 

EAST HAVEN 2, ST. JOSEPH 0 

EH 000 020 0   2 8 0 

SJ 000 000 0    0 1 1 

Batteries: EH: Tori Heaphy (W) and Lena Barthel; SJ: Payton Doiron (L) and Charlee Horton 

RecordsEast Haven 13-9St. Joseph 23-1 

