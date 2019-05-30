Softball: No. 1 St. Joseph loses to East Haven in states

TRUMBULL — Top-seeded St. Joseph was upset by East Haven, 2-0, in the second round of the Class L state tournament on Thursday.

No. 16 seed East Haven pitcher Tori Heaphy tossed a one-hitter at coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, who finished their season 23-1. She struck out seven.

Lena Barthel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

East Haven (13-9) will visit No. 9 seeded Joel Barlow in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Redding.

EAST HAVEN 2, ST. JOSEPH 0

EH 000 020 0 2 8 0

SJ 000 000 0 0 1 1

Batteries: EH: Tori Heaphy (W) and Lena Barthel; SJ: Payton Doiron (L) and Charlee Horton

Records: East Haven 13-9; St. Joseph 23-1