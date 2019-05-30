Baseball: Trumbull tops No. 4 South Windsor in Class LL

SOUTH WINDSOR — Trumbull High’s Chris Briganti doubled and hit a solo home run when the Eagles upended No. 4 seeded South Windsor, 8-4, in a Class LL second round state tournament game on Thursday. 

Coach Phil Pacelli’s 13th-seeded Eagles (15-7) will play at No. 5 Staples (19-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. 

Jason Slatosky had two singles for South Windsor (18-4). 

TRUMBULL 8, SOUTH WINDSOR 4 

Trumbull            004 001 3     8     6    1

South Windsor  200020 0     4     7    6 

Batteries: Trumbull- Ryan Gomes (W), Justin Nyarady (7) and Kevin Bruggeman; South Windsor- Hunter Pasqualini (L), Jason Slatosky (7) and Jake Main 

