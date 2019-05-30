Baseball: Trumbull tops No. 4 South Windsor in Class LL

SOUTH WINDSOR — Trumbull High’s Chris Briganti doubled and hit a solo home run when the Eagles upended No. 4 seeded South Windsor, 8-4, in a Class LL second round state tournament game on Thursday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s 13th-seeded Eagles (15-7) will play at No. 5 Staples (19-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Jason Slatosky had two singles for South Windsor (18-4).

TRUMBULL 8, SOUTH WINDSOR 4

Trumbull 004 001 3 8 6 1

South Windsor 200020 0 4 7 6

Batteries: Trumbull- Ryan Gomes (W), Justin Nyarady (7) and Kevin Bruggeman; South Windsor- Hunter Pasqualini (L), Jason Slatosky (7) and Jake Main