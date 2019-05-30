Businesses offer discounts to Trumbull seniors

Trumbull seniors are now eligible for discounts at more than 70 businesses in town through a new senior discount program. Businesses that participate in this program offer discounts, incentives or loyalty programs to senior citizens. While most businesses in the program offer discounts to senior citizens who are age 65 and over, others offer discounts for those as young as age 55 and over.

“I am thrilled that more than 70 individual businesses in Trumbull have signed up to participate in this important program,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “It is a priority of my administration to help our seniors, as we continue to work hard to keep Trumbull a community of choice.”

Tesoro, Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar, Director of Human Services Michele Jakab, and the Trumbull Senior Citizens Commission jointly announced program May 30. To receive a discount, residents should show the participating business their identification demonstrating that they are Trumbull residents of qualifying age.

The program includes a one-stop directory of merchants that provide discounts and incentives to senior citizens. The directory indicates the specific discount offered by each businesses. Participating businesses will be featured prominently on the Trumbull town website and social media pages, and by the Chamber of Commerce. In addition, a hard copy of the program brochure will be available at the library, Town Hall, and Senior Center.

Participating establishments also will receive a window cling advertising their participation in the program and will have an opportunity to be featured as the “Business of the Week” on social media.