Boys tennis: Trumbull’s Andrew Ilie advances to Class LL semifinals

Top-seeded Andrew Ilie of Trumbull advanced to the Class LL semifinals of the singles bracket with a 6-1, 6-0 win over 10th-seeded Caleb Fockens from Greenwich in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Amity.

Ilie, the defending Class LL champion, posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Andrew Kudla of Southington in the first round, then defeated Jack Davis of Fairfield Warde in the second round, 6-1, 6-0. He was a 7-5, 6-1 winner against 16th-seeded Christopher Hilton from Fairfield Prep in the Round of 16, before beating Fockens on Wednesday.

Ilie will play fifth-seeded Brett Gloria of Amity in today’s semifinals.

Gloria began the tournament by posting a 6-1, 6-0 win over Louis Guzzi (Fairfield Prep). He then topped Ridgefield’s Seth Prusko in the second round (6-2, 6-3) and registered a 6-1, 6-3 over Staples’ Jack Tooker in the third round. The quarterfinals saw Gloria notch a 6-2, 6-1 win against No. 15 Taishi Hosokawa of Norwalk.

Third-seeded Eric Stein from Staples moved on to the singles semifinals by getting past Greenwich’s Justin Speaker 6-3, 6-2 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Stein will play the winner of the quarterfinal-round match between No. 7 Jordan Soifer of Westhill and No. 2 Prem Dave from Norwalk. That match will be held on Thursday.

Speaker, seeded sixth, won his opening-round match against Southington’s Kade Huang-Savino, 6-0, 6-0, then came back to beat Fairfield Warde’s Emilio Montejo in the second round, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7 in the second round. In the third round, he defeated No. 12 Ramiro Davila Salgado from Ridgefield, 6-3, 6-1. Fockens advanced to the quarterfinals with victories against Yonah Goldberg of Hall (6-2, 6-0), Daniel Monyak of Conard (6-0, 6-0), and Ridgefield’s Brian Song (6-2, 4-6, 10-7). Hosokawa won his match against Neev Suryawanshi from Westhill, 6-3, 6-0 in the first round and took a 6-3, 6-2 decision from Marek Kryzanski (Southington) in the second round. In the Round of 16, he was victorious against fourth-seeded Subramani Utsav.