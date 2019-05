The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band will be hosting a car wash and bake sale fundraiser to benefit band programs. It will be held on Saturday, June 1, (rain date Saturday, June 8), from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Trumbull Parks and Recreation, 5892 Main St., corner of Main and Churchill Road.

Suggested donation: Cars $15 and trucks $20. Cash, check and Venmo will be accepted.