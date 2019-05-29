Trumbull students are national PTA Reflections winners

Alex Chamberlain of Hillcrest Middle School and Carly Mofenson of Daniels Farm Elementary School are among the four national PTA Reflections winners from the state of Connecticut.

Alex won in the Special Artist Division for his musical composition “The Heroes All Around Me.” Carly won in the Intermediate Division (grades 3 to 5) in Literature for her comic book “Six Legs,” a story about a spider named Beth who sticks up for Fred, a grasshopper getting bullied at her otherwise all-spider school.

Every year students across the country are invited to contribute submissions in the categories of dance choreography, film, musical composition, photography, visual arts, and literature to their local PTAs for the Reflections contest. First-place submissions in each category are then moved onto the state level for judging. Finally, first-place winners at the state level are advanced onto the national level. There, Alex and Carly were awarded Awards of Excellence, for which they will each get a silver medal, a $200 Young Artist Scholarship, a certificate of excellence, and their work featured in the traveling Reflections exhibition.

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Reflections program, and the theme was “Heroes Around Me.”