The Trumbull Historical Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., will be holding a tag sale at the museum on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 2. Come find your treasure or reserve a spot to sell your goods.

Limited extra table space is available for $35.

Members may have a small table at no cost with a maximum of 10 items.

For more information, call 203-377-6620.