James Canning to perform at Trumbull Library

Former Broadway actor James Canning will perform at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Wednesday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. Canning presents his life in song, sharing his story — from acting to marriage to teaching to fatherhood — through a variety of old and new Broadway tunes, with a brief introduction to each.

Canning made his professional acting debut as one of the original cast members for the hit Broadway musical Grease. His film credits include The Fog, The Boys in Company C, and Elvis. In addition, he has appeared on television in episodes of M*A*S*H* and Law & Order.

During his Trumbull Library performance, Canning will be accompanied by Neil Minsky on piano and Joe Hull on bass. Musical direction by Neil Minsky.

Registration is not required, but to reserve a seat, register on the library’s website trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.