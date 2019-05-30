Hike the Pequonnock River Valley June 1

Join the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center and Denali from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 1, for a moderate hike through the beautiful and historic Pequonnock River Valley, from Indian Ledge Park to Old Mine Park and back.

Experience waterfalls, woodlands and streams. Hike along the old Housatonic Railroad for a portion. See the scant remains of Parlor Rock Park — one of the first amusement parks in the U.S. Visit the remnants of a 150-year-old mill along the banks of the Pequonnock River. Play Trail Bingo and win prize,s sponsored by Denali Outdoors.

This is a child-friendly hike. Trash will also be collected along the way.

Meeting place will be at Indian Ledge Park Road, Trumbull, next to the dog park.

Rain date is Sunday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is recommended. For more information and to register, visit ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend/events-2019/trumbull-hike-record-5216.