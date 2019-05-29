Free medication lock boxes available to residents

The Trumbull Health Department and TPAUD have partnered to provide free medication lock boxes to residents.

Need a safe and convenient method to keep track of your prescriptions? Stop by the Trumbull Health Department, located at 335 White Plains Road, during the month of June, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to receive a free medication lock box. The Health Department and TPAUD have partnered together to promote the safe storage of medications. Lock boxes can be used for both prescription and nonprescription medications.

“The Health Department is delighted to partner with TPAUD on this initiative,” said Rhonda Capuano, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health. “The use of medication lock boxes allows you to have better control of your medications while helping to keep them out of the hands of others.”

“One of the easiest things you can do to prevent accidental overdose is to lock up your medications at home. TPAUD is happy to join the Health Department in offering this safe medication storage option as part of our ongoing efforts to keep Trumbull residents safe and well,” added Kiersten Naumann, TPAUD Program Coordinator.

Count It! Lock It! Drop It!

· Do not share prescription medications, even with other family members.

· Take inventory of your prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

· Protect your medicine — store it in a safe place that only you can access.

· Dispose of unused, unwanted, and/or expired medicine in a safe way (do not flush medicine).

The Trumbull Health Department and TPAUD encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and to visit the Health Department for a free medication lock box.

The Trumbull Health Department is committed to improving the quality of life for all it serves through the promotion of health, prevention of disease, and by assuring a safe and clean environment for our residents. For more information about the Trumbull Health Department call 203-452-1030 or visit trumbull-ct.gov/THD.