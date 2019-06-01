Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adults

Mindful Meditation — Monday, June 3 and June 17, from noon-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. Two one-hour sessions are offered. First session starts at noon and a second session starts at 1 p.m. Register for a session that works best for you.

James Canning: Theater and Song — Wednesday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. Former Broadway actor James Canning presents his life in song, sharing his story through a variety of old and new Broadway tunes, with a brief introduction to each. Registration required.

Teens

Galaxy Jar Craft — For grades 6 and up. Tuesday, June 4, from 3:45-5p.m. This year’s summer reading theme is A Universe of Stories. Get into the spirit of summer reading early, join us for this easy and fun space-themed craft. Registration required.

THS Math Finals Review: Algebra 1 — Thursday, June 6 and Monday, June 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. Are you struggling with your math courses? Worried about your final exams? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions for Trumbull High School students.

Children’s

Storytime — Continues through the month of June.

Baby Café — For ages 6-months to 2-years. June 4 and 5 at 11 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, June 6, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration required.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club — Tuesday, June 4, at 6:45 p.m. Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend and enjoy playing chess. Drop-in.

Fairchild Branch

Adults & Teens

D&D Club — Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30-7 p.m. We will be going over the basics of Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition and the process of character creation. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. Registration required.

Butterflies — Ages 1-2½. Monday, June 3, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call us at 203-452-5197.