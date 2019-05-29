Did you know? History of Beach Memorial and Twin Brooks Parks

History of Beach Memorial Park

The original land was donated by E. Merrill and Florence Beach in 1946 in memory of their son, Robert Greening Beach. This park is dedicated to the 22 men of Trumbull who gave their lives during World War II.

This woodland park boasts several miles of nature trails through wooded areas of scenic and educational interest.

History of Twin Brooks Park

Purchased from the Outhouse family in 1961, this site provided a gravel supply for many local and municipal projects.

The parcel was dedicated as a Town park in 1975. Once dedicated, the Town and its Park Commission increased efforts to develop a natural swimming area. This natural area, with its scenic overlooks, has been dedicated as the Town’s ‘Ecology Park’, and community organizations have joined together to develop this natural basin of the Pequonnock River.

Amenities

Paved walking, running, and hiking trails

Parking available (permit only)

Playground and swing set

Dog-friendly (on leash)

Multi-purpose field

Wildflower fields

Swimming area

Nature ponds

Sledding hill

Picnic area

Ice skating

Restrooms

Historical narrative from the Trumbull Park Commission.