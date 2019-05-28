Trumbull officers awarded for accomplishments

Several Trumbull police officers were honored for accomplishments and outstanding job performance over the past three years at an awards ceremony May 16. Chief Michael Lombardo and Lieutenant Kenneth Jones made the presentations.

Merit of Excellent Arrest Award

Detective Sgt. Brian Falkenstein, Sgt. Michael Pires, and Officer Nicholas Van Fleet coordinated efforts during one evening shift, in February 2019, which led to the arrest of five men. These officers’ actions lead to the recovery of two stolen vehicles, two loaded handguns, and numerous bundles of heroin, and marijuana.

Officers Edward Bachiocchi and James Marino captured two men during the late overnight hours in March 2018 after an armed home invasion on White Plains Road., near Brock Street. The arrests followed a high speed pursuit into Bridgeport, where the fleeing vehicle crashed. At that time, the suspects were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Officers Joseph Iucci and Ryan Tantimonico engaged in foot pursuit of an armed suspect who was involved in a motor vehicle accident near Frenchtown Road in May 2017. As officers closed in, one suspect took a fighting stance, reached for his waistband, and threatened to shoot the officers as he charged at them. Two suspects were eventually apprehended after a struggle ensued and a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine was recovered.

Achievement in Criminal Investigation Award

Falkenstein and Detective Scott Murray led a shooting investigation in September 2017 that resulted in the arrest of two felons who had fired handguns into another vehicle traveling on Old Town Road near Quarry Road. The officers pursued numerous leads, processed forensic evidence, conducted interviews, and served various search warrants to complete the investigation. The two suspects were charged with attempted murder and various other charges.

Lifesaving Award

Officers Weston Bartosik and Iucci provided life-saving medical treatment to a motorcycle operator who was seriously injured in motor vehicle accident in the area of Frenchtown Road, in September 2016. The victim was bleeding profusely so officers applied direct pressure and a tourniquet to the injuries which controlled the bleeding and the victim ultimately recovered. Without the officers’ aid, the victim would not have survived the accident.

Unit Citation Award

Falkenstein, Murray, detectives Todd Edwards, Edgar Perez, and Daniel Wheeler, Officer Edward Targowski, K-9 Officer R.J. Carlson, and Officer Matthew Perkowski investigated the death of a resident resulting from a drug overdose in November 2018. Officers contacted the drug dealer to lure him in. When the drug dealer arrived he attempt to flee in a vehicle, but crashed into a police cruiser. Two suspects were apprehended inside of the suspect vehicle and were found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs and money when they were arrested.

Falkenstein, Murray, Perez, and Detective Rocco Testi and Officer Gary Yocher investigated an attempted robbery and assault on an elderly person at Twin Brooks Park in November 2018, where the victim had been knocked to the ground, beaten and kicked, suffering from serious injuries before the suspects fled in a vehicle. After analyzing surveillance video, conducting several interviews, and other investigation, the officers identified and arrested the three suspects responsible for the attempted robbery and assault.

Various other awards were presented for educational accomplishments and service awards to recognize those who have reached those milestones, including Sgt. James Arlio who had recently completed 40 years of service in the Trumbull Police Department.

This event was not only to recognize these officers for their work and dedication, but for others to understand the reality of situations that occur within their community. May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the police department plans to hold the awards ceremony annually, which falls during the time of National Police Week.