Novel Approach: Poetic and powerful prose

“Poetry is thoughts that breathe, and words that burn.” — Thomas Gray

The written word often liberates us from the at-times limiting yoke of our vocal cords. Our latest read takes us through the psyche of a young man trying to share with his mother everything that he can’t quite seem to say. The novel also takes us to Vietnam and Hartford, where the author grew up.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

In his debut novel, Ocean Vuong, tells the story of a relationship between a mother and son through a letter Little Dog writes to her knowing she will not be able to read it. Little Dog’s letter explores the family’s roots in Vietnam, the scarring of war across generational lines and the burden of memory.

“On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” is a confessional love letter, pulsating with Little Dog’s grief for those he has lost and the muddled relationship he has with his explosive mother. Vuong’s novel examines the desire for beauty, the shifting planes of identity and trauma through the delicate and shattering recollections of Little Dog.

As a poet, Vuong is no stranger to crafting intricate and ornate prose. His words, his novel deserve to be savored, rolled around the mind like a fine wine on the palate. Vuong’s storytelling immerses readers into the mind of Little Dog, gently luring them beneath the waves of violence and compassion with his melodious and hypnotic writing to drown us in unexpected beauty.

From the book jacket…

“At once a witness to the fraught yet undeniable love between a single mother and her son, it is also a brutally honest exploration of race, class, and masculinity. Asking questions central to our American moment, immersed as we are in addiction, violence, and trauma, but undergirded by compassion and tenderness, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous is as much about the power of telling one’s own story as it is about the obliterating silence of not being heard.”

If you enjoy…

If you were captivated by his novel explore Vuong’s poetry. His collection, “Night Sky With Exit Wounds” has won a number of awards in the poetry scene. For those looking to stick to novels, pick up Janet Fitch’s haunting novel, “White Oleander,” which tells the story of a child’s experience in the California foster system.