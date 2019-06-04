Binge & Repeat: ‘Made in Heaven’ shifts tradition

Indian weddings are known for being a big deal; they often involve several intricate ceremonies and take place over the course of several days. Amazon’s “Made in Heaven” plunges into the heady and decadent world of India’s elaborate wedding culture.

Tara and Karan head up their company “Made in Heaven” as the dynamic problem-solving duo navigating the various generational differences while planning weddings for their clients in Delhi, India. When they’re not juggling wedding drama related to virginity tests, heart-shaped beds, or impromptu dowery requests, both Tara and Karan find themselves less confident navigating the pitfalls of their personal lives. Tara finds herself falling short when it comes to living up to her in-laws and her husband’s high expectations of her after marrying into an incredibly wealthy family. Karan is unwilling to tell his family that he’s gay, which until very recently, was a crime in India. “Made in Heaven” also features a well-rounded cast of supporting characters, including Jazz and Kabir, whose sweet friendship leaves viewers hoping for more.

Set to the backdrop of various Indian weddings, “Made in Heaven” examines class divides and the role of traditions in modern India with Kabir providing insights about the cultural changes taking place.

Sobhita Dhulipala stars as Tara, opposite of Arjun Mathur as Karan. Dhulipala provides a stunning performance as the series dives into how Tara must gracefully carry herself to avoid embarrassing the well-connected family she married into. Mathur shines as Karan is forced out of the closet and uses his standing to fight against India’s anti-LGBT laws.

“Made in Heaven” is a visually stunning series, packed with heart and hope.

One season of “Made in Heaven” is available on Amazon. The series is not rated. Audiences might also enjoy “Downton Abbey,” which explores the class dynamics of an Edwardian family and their staff at their estate in England.