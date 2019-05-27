FCIAC track and field: Trumbull earns three individual titles

Trumbull High’s Hailey Angelucci, Alex Misiewicz and Emily Alexandru earned titles at the FCIAC Track and Field Championships held at Jess Dow Field on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University on May 21.

Angelucci was the meet’s best in the javelin, with a throw of 120-feet, 07 inches. She also placed fourth in the shot put (33-7.75).

Misiewicz bettered the field in the discus at 9 feet, 0 inches.

Alexandru captured the 800-meter run crown with a time of 2:19.55.

Trumbull placed fourth as a team and St. Joseph took seventh. Danbury won the team title.

The Lady Cadets’ Kayla Clark time of 14.80 was good for second in the 100-meter hurdles to Ludlowe’s Tess Stapleton’s 14.64. Clark was also third in the triple jump at 35-5.

St. Joseph’s Nia Christie was second at 5-2 to McMahon’s Savannah Bromley (5-4) in the high jump. Christie was also sixth (15.70) in the 100-meter hurdles.

The Lady Cadets’ Olivia Johnson was fourth in the triple jump (35.350). She was also fifth in the long jump (17-9.9.25).

Trumbull dominated the javelin, with Julia Marin taking fourth (90-80) and Lauren Haslam fifth (89-05) behind Angelucci’s winning performance.

Trumbull’s 4×800 relay was third and it 4×400 relay fifth.

The Lady Eagles’ Alessandra Zaffina was fifth (11:21.65) and Kali Holden took sixth (11:34.27) in the 3200-meter run.

FCIAC boys

Trumbull tied Darien for eighth. St. Joseph was 12th. Ridgefield took home the title.

St. Joseph’s Louis Tuccio placed second (48-8.75) to Staples’ Zach Gladstone (50-8.50) in the shot put.

The Cadets’ Dan Criscio was runner-up in the javelin throw (158-10) to Westhill’s Reynell Burke (169-0). Trumbull’s Eric Harvey was sixth (141-01).

The Eagles’ Zack Iannucci placed fourth in the pole vault at 12-0.

Nigel Hayes ran a 16.36 to take fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. He was also fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.98).

Ryan Ferris was fourth (39-7.75), Andy Spillane fifth (39-7.25) and Joshua Salem sixth (39-5.57) in the triple jump.

Trumbull’s 4×800 relay team was fifth in 8:19.77.