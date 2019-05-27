KiDSMARATHON Final Mile involves 660-plus elementary school runners

Trumbull PTSA Council’s Health and Wellness Committee hosted its fifth annual Rod Dixon’s KiDSMARATHON Final Mile event at Trumbull High School on Sunday, May 19.

Participants from all six Trumbull Elementary Schools ran with smiles on their faces to complete the Final Mile of the KiDSMARATHON program.

The RDKM was created by Rod Dixon, a 1972 Olympic Medalist from New Zealand and the 1983 NYC Marathon Winner. The program encourages health and fitness in children. Dixon’s motto “Finishing is winning and winning is finishing” promotes a positive outlook for young runners of all abilities with the main goal of staying physically active.

This program which started in New Zealand and is completed across many continents as well as across the United States.

The program was introduced to Trumbull five years ago by Cathleen Kosak. Since that time the program has grown exponentially in Trumbull and across the state.

This year’s RDKM coordinator Christie McKenzie said, “We had over 660 excited children participate this year with representatives from all six elementary school. The children work hard and are so excited to come together to complete the feat of 26.2 miles.”

RDKM is a way for kids to become ‘marathoners.’ Children commit to running or walking short distances at school or home to accumulate 25 miles over the course of the school year. The children then celebrate their accomplishment by running their Final Mile in front of cheering families and friends.

This event not only brings the town together, but also teaches children the importance of being active and giving back to the community. Trumbull families donated over 18 boxes to the Trumbull Food Pantry as part of this event.

The Final Mile is possible because of the approval of Trumbull High Athletic Director Mike King, volunteers from the THS girls track team, and hard-working PTA parents.

“It is noted by teachers and parents that students participating in the Kid’s Marathon program are more focused, have better endurance in other activities, and form special friendships through this beneficial program,” McKenzie said.

“These students are positive role models by showing people both young and old to create big goals, persevere, and make healthy choices. They also have a lot of fun while doing it.”