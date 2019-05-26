Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Board tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of May 22 was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Jim Brodie with an 80. Don Cline finished second with an 80 and Gary Skrinar had an 80 for third place.

The leaders for the Low Net (White Tees) had Joe Flewellyn in first place with a net 63, Steve Stefkovich finished in second with a 65 and third place went to Donald Cline with a 66. Jim Fahy took fourth with a 67, Jim Misencik had a 68 for fifth place, Robert Frank had a 68 for sixth place and Joe DeLuca had a 68 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) was won by Noel Gabrielle with a net 61. Second place went to Paul Kallmeyer with a 63, third place went to Robert Mongillo with a 63, Bud Hersch finished fourth with 63, John Coniglio was in fifth with 64 and Art Pranger finished in sixth with a 64.

The closest to the pin on the 3rd hole went to Gerry Onofrio at 3 feet 3 inches.

The closest on hole 17 was Joe Moyer at 5 feet 3 inches.