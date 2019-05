Bernadette Kingsbury to play soccer at Albertus Magnus

Bernadette Kingsbury from Trumbull, a Sacred Heart Academy graduate, will play soccer at Albertus Magnus College. SHA athletes pictured are Megan McMillen (Emmanuel College, soccer, North Branford), Arianna Vessicchio (Springfield College, cross country/track and field), Wallingford), Kyleen Crowe (Salve Regina, field hockey, North Branford), Camila Mora Cyrus (American International College, soccer, West Haven), Bernadette Kingsbury (Albertus, soccer, Trumbull) and Samantha Lee (Bentley University, lacrosse, Branford). Photo: Kim Cramer Curbow ’81