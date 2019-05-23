Injuries reported in Monday crash on Route 25

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Co. photos

On Monday night Long Hill firefighters were dispatched to Route 25 southbound in the area of the turnaround for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. According to the department’s Facebook page, the first arriving chief (LH Car 1) found a one-car accident with heavy damage to the vehicle. Companies on scene secured hazards from the vehicle and assisted Trumbull EMS. Rescue 200 and Squad 209 provided lighting for the Connecticut State Police while they investigated. Crews returned to service in an hour and a half.