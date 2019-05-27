School News

Frenchtown School

Band and String concerts will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. Information was sent home by the instructors.

Saturday, June 1, will be Family Day at Frenchtown from 1-6 p.m. Please note the new times as it is an afternoon event. Join the Fathers’ Club for our end of year celebration with food and fun. There will be a video game truck from 4-6 p.m., the gaga pit, plenty of food, a pizza oven, a visit from the ice cream truck and a movie at 2 p.m., How to Train Your Dragon.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well! Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, June 5 to celebrate the end of the school year.

On Sunday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at the BowTie Cinema, there will be an exclusive showing to Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Toy Story 4. More information will be sent home.

