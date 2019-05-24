Trumbull Library honors Literary Competition winners

The Library Board of Trustees has announced that 264 writers and poets entered the 41st annual Trumbull Literary Competition. Copies of the winning entries can be found cataloged at both the Trumbull Library and Fairchild-Nichols Memorial Branch Library. A limited number are also available for purchase at the Trumbull Library information desk for $5.

The following winners were honored at the Awards Ceremony on Sunday, May 19:

Grades 3-5: Poetry Judge: Elizabeth Gomulski

1st Place – “Reaching for Courage” by Nate Hoag

2nd Place – “A Huge, Annoying Blob” by Ezra Dawson

Honorable Mention – “Red” by Neel Jakka

Grades 3-5: Fiction Judge: Gail Karwoski

1st Place – “For The Same Reason” by Danika Curtain

2nd Place – “Piano Trouble” by Christina Cao

Honorable Mention – “Honey Mouse” by Jessie Birdie Larson

Grades 3-5: Nonfiction Judge: Jim Bair

1st Place – “Unexpected Love” by Elisa Alt

2nd Place – “Save the Fifth-Grade Girls” by Riley Branyan

Honorable Mention – “Heroes on and off the Field – The Philadelphia Eagles” by Jonah Lee

Grades 6-8: Poetry Judge: Janet and Jim Bair

1st Place – “Spring is in the Air” by Lizzie Steeves

2nd Place – “Turns from Gray to Blue” by Jane Hall

Honorable Mention – “Beach Night” by Molly Amighi

Grades 6-8: Fiction Judge: Val Forshaw and Natalie Schriefer

1st Place – “Nothing but the Truth” by Greta Nusimovich-Mateo

2nd Place – “My Own Pizza” by Drew Duffy

Honorable Mention – “My Life as a Tree” by Saanvi Chintapalli

Grades 6-8: Nonfiction Judge: Marc Sulzycki

1st Place – “The Flood” by Penelope Cheng

2nd Place – “Fighting Racial Injustice with Martin Luther King” by Akeelha Cox

Honorable Mention – “My Favorite Place” by Maggie Braasch

Grades 9-12: Poetry Judge: Holly and Marc Sulzycki

1st Place – “One Day, You’ll See the Sun Rise” by Regina Misercola

2nd Place – “Falling Still” by Regina Misercola

Honorable Mention – “Mulberry Silk” by Clara Bloom

Grades 9-12: Fiction Judge: Lisa Acerbo

1st Place – “The Monster Under the Bed” by Catherine White

2nd Place – “First Contact” by Christopher Chartier

Honorable Mention – “Ethel’s Banger” by Jacquelyn Palumbo

Grades 9-12: Nonfiction Judge: Steve Gaynes

1st Place – “My People” by Regina Misercola

2nd Place – “Bricked” by Sachchit Kunichetty

Honorable Mention – “Changing the Face of Pediatric Cancer” by Regina Misercola

Adult: Poetry Judge: Elise Broach and Jodi Netting

1st Place – “A Beginner’s Guide to Falling in Love” by Christopher Grillo

2nd Place – “At Dawn” by Lori DeSanti

Honorable Mention – “An Imagined Self and the Sea” by Benjamin J. Chase

Adult: Fiction Judge: Marielaina Tymula and Bill Urban

1st Place – “Lady Deerguts” by Zanny Stowell

2nd Place – “The Cheater” by Cindy Austin

Honorable Mention – “Mentor” by Christ DeVries

Adult: Nonfiction Judge: Jamie Brown and Lisa Ryan

1st Place – “Shirley” by Mary Brodeur

2nd Place – “The Gliding Chair” by Jacqueline DiFabio

Honorable Mention – “Kay and the Dragonfly” by Beth Lazar