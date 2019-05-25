Kneads & Cravings: Little bites of sunshine

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, I found myself thinking of different ways to squeeze a little extra joy out of the weekend. I could fly somewhere tropical and soak up some vitamin D while sipping something ridiculously fruity out of a coconut loaded with a tiny paper umbrellas. I considered taking some time off and road tripping to visit some pals from college. But, since I didn’t book any travel plans, I’m probably going to spend the brunt of my weekend at various barbeques.

Just because I won’t be heading to the land of the coconuts doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy them. For those of you getting ready to bust out your grills this weekend or those heading to their favorite grill master, add a little sunshine to your table with Almond Coconut Macaroons.

These sweet little bites of sunshine are sure to add some fun to your picnic, barbeque, or beachside activities.

The best part? They’re incredibly easy to make and only need five ingredients so you can relax and spend more time enjoying the long weekend.

Almond Coconut Macaroons

Makes 2 dozen

14 oz. of sweetened coconut

4 egg whites

1 cup ground almonds

½ teaspoon almond extract

pinch of salt

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and whisk egg whites until they form stiff peaks. In a second bowl mix the almond, coconut, salt and extract together. Fold the coconut mix into the egg whites until it is evenly mixed. Spoon a dollop of the dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Once the macaroons are out of the oven and cooled, they are ready to be served. If you want to make the cookies seem fancier on the plate, melt a little chocolate and drizzle it over the top.