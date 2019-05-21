Letter — St. Vincent’s celebrates EMS volunteers

To the editor:

St. Vincent’s Medical Center is celebrating National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, May 19-25, 2019, as designated by the American College of Emergency Physicians. This year’s theme is: “EMS Strong: Beyond the Call,” which reflects EMS professionals’ growing roles as healthcare providers in our communities – beyond the 911 call.

National EMS Week is the perfect time for us to thank those who answer the call to serve our communities. Whether it’s a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor, reach out and say “thank you” for their service; for their 24/7 commitment to our communities; for answering the call to assist those in need of their knowledge and care – often at the expense of their own comfort and personal plans.

Commonly referred to as medicine’s front line, EMS providers are a critical part of our team. Before patients are seen at the hospital, these skilled professionals deliver the life-saving techniques, medicine, and technology wherever patients need it – often in their homes or out in the community. Upon arrival at the hospital, they communicate to hospital staff the important details of a patient’s condition, the treatments administered and other relevant information we can leverage to ensure a seamless transition – and the absolute best care for our patients.

Last year, St. Vincent’s created a new recognition program – EMS Values Awards – designed specifically to recognize EMS and other emergency responders for going above and beyond. We would like to congratulate this year’s winners, who will be recognized in a special ceremony during our Interfaith Services for Pre-Hospital Providers on Thursday, May 23: Kevin Burwell, AMR; Anthony Costantini, Stratford EMS; Craig Rosenberg, Monroe EMS; Jen Ayers, Trumbull EMS; Greg Saracino, Trumbull EMS; Officer Joseph Dzurenda, Trumbull Police Department.

On behalf of the Emergency Department and our entire organization, we would like to thank the EMRs, EMTs, and paramedics who are part of our team. Thanks to these individuals, we are “EMS Strong” – from the coordination among dispatchers, law enforcement, and firefighters, to the ongoing care and communication with physicians while transporting patients in the ambulance. Together, we are a team with one mission – saving lives.

Steven A. Valassis, emergency medicine chairman

Terence Sheehan, EMS coordinator