Trumbull volunteer EMT honored at Capitol

State Rep. David Rutigliano (R-123rd District), recently recognized Trumbull Volunteer EMT Jen DiJoseph at a state Department of Public Health ceremony for Connecticut Emergency Medical Services. DiJoseph received the Connecticut George A.Ganung Award for her dedication to volunteering and service to others.

“EMTs and EMS volunteers, like Jen go above and beyond to assist our Trumbull residents in many life or death situations,” Rutigliano said. “Connecticut and Trumbull [emergency] services always have an advocate here in Hartford and I will continue to speak up on matters that affect our community.”

In conjunction with National Emergency Medical Services Week (May 19-25), the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Regional EMS Councils honored state Emergency Medical Services providers for their outstanding service at the awards ceremony.

This year in the 45th annual National Emergency Medical Services Week, which is celebrated across the country each year during the third week of May, and brings together local communities and emergency medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of the medical “front line.”

This year’s theme is: “The diverse nature of EMS.”