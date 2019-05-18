Softball: St. Joseph defeats Danbury in FCIAC quarterfinals

TRUMBULL — Paige Hunter hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to propel No. seeded St. Joseph to a 6-0 victory over No. 8 seed Danbury in an FCIAC quarterfinal matchup on Saturday. 

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets (21-0) plays No. 4 Stamford in the semifinals on Monday at 3 p.m. at Sacred Heart University’s Pioneer Field. 

Alyssa Noce hit a solo homer. 

Maddie Fitzgerald had two hits. 

Payton Dorion held the Hatters (13-8) to three hits.

ST. JOSEPH 6, DANBURY

Danbury 000 000 0   0 3 2 

St Joseph 401 010 x  6 7 1 

Batteries: Danbury-Biff Croxford (L), Pucci (6) and Trinadey Santiago; SJ-Payton Doiron (W) and Charlee Horton 

