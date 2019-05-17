Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph blisters Bacon Academy, 17-1

St. Joseph defeated Bacon Academy, 17-1, on Thursday. 

Isabelle Casucci, Lilia Ivanovich and Jettke Gray all had three goals for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets. 

Shannon Hickey scored the goal for Bacon Academy. 

St. Joseph’s Annie McNeil had two goals and three assists. 

Kylie Lucifora had two goals and an assist. 

Ryan Camiglio, Mia Geignetter, Bela Yoguez and Tathiana Cortes had solo goals. 

Jettke Gray, Ivanovich, Lucifora, Camiglio and Geignetter added assists. 

Erin Owens made six saves in net and tacked on an assist. 

