Trumbull soccer coach Sebe Gangemi dies after yearlong illness

Sebastian Gangemi, Trumbull’s head boys soccer coach of 14 years, died Wednesday after a yearlong battle with leukemia, Trumbull High School announced. He was 64.

Gangemi won four FCIAC championships as Trumbull’s head coach and, in 2011, coached Trumbull to its only CIAC state championship game, a 2-1 loss to Pomperaug in 2011.

He was diagnosed with leukemia in April of 2018. Gangemi, a longtime Trumbull resident who owned a service station in town, continued to coach as he received treatment.

“All these years, I’ve loved to have been able to give to my boys,” he said during an appreciation night held by the school in October, which raised money for leukemia awareness and research. “This is my school, the school where my children graduated. Trumbull soccer means everything to me.

“I just love the guys. That’s why I do it. I enjoy it every year.”

Today Trumbull lost a Coach near and dear to Trumbull Athletics and the entire community. Sebe Gangemi touched so many hearts while here at Trumbull and he will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace to an incredible coach and an even better person. #SebeStrong❤️#EaglePride Trumbull won Gangemi’s fourth league title over Danbury, 1-0 in overtime on Jason Weinstein’s goal. “Oh man, going through what I am going through this year, this is beautiful,” Gangemi said afterward. “Neither team deserved to lose. In the first half we had them, in the second half they outplayed us but in overtime, I thought we had them the whole time. It was a great game between two great teams.” “If I have to lose to anybody, losing to Sebbi this year is kind of fits the bill,” Danbury coach Anthony Howard said afterward. “He has obviously had a lot on his plate this year and I think he is an example to everybody that there is more to life than soccer. He is going through a lot but it shows you the impact of high school athletics. It gives enjoyment to players and coaches and I want to congratulate Sebbi and his boys. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

This post will be updated.