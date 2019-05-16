Free cancer screenings today in Trumbull

Yale New Haven Health’s Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center will sponsor free head and neck cancer screenings 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. To register for a screening, call 888-357-2396. Walk-ins are welcome. Free parking is available.

The brief screening, in the Level One Specialty Physicians Area, consists of a visual exam of the mouth, head and neck. Screenings will be provided by ear, nose and throat specialists as well as head and neck surgeons from Bridgeport Hospital, Yale Medicine and Northeast Medical Group. Screening staff will also provide information and follow-up recommendations if needed.

More than 50,000 people are diagnosed with oral, head and neck cancers in the U.S. annually. Symptoms include sore throat, persistent hoarse voice and mouth sores that won’t heal. Risk factors include smoking or other use of tobacco products, drinking alcohol, poor oral hygiene and transmission of the HPV virus through sexual activity.