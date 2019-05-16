Store employee tip leads to foot chase, credit card fraud arrests

After a brief foot chase, Trumbull police arrested two suspects who were allegedly using stolen credit cards at the Westfield mall Monday. The men, Elijah McNair, 35, and David Raysor, 31, are both residents of Mount Vernon, NY.

A store employee alerted police to the suspicious activity. According to Lt. Brian Weir the suspects attempted to purchase four pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut using a credit card that was continuously declined. The men then proceeded to Michael’s Jewelers and attempted to buy two gold necklaces, but those purchases also were declined. In the entire incident the two suspects did not manage to acquire any merchandise, police said.

As officers investigated, Raysor left the area in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. After confirming the illegal activity by Raysor and McNair, police stopped the Tahoe on Madison Avenue. After initially running from police, Raysor was caught nearby. McNair was also arrested a short distance away.

Police found the two in possession of a credit card skimmer, and numerous credit cards and New York IDs that were not issued to McNair or Raysor. McNair also had a counterfeit $100 bill in his possession, police said.

Raysor and McNair were charged with unlawful possession of a personal identifying information device, conspiracy to commit identity theft, credit card theft, illegal use of a scanning device, and criminal impersonation. McNair was additional charged with first-degree forgery. Bond was $25,000 each. McNair is scheduled for court May 21. Raysor is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.