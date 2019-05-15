Softball: Trumbull, St. Joseph home for FCIAC quarterfinals May 15, 2019 by Trumbull Times The FCIAC quarterfinals are all set with the following match-ups scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. #8 Danbury at #1 St. Joseph #7 Greenwich at #2 Trumbull #6 Warde at #3 Ludlowe #5 Ridgefield at #4 Stamford Related posts: Lacrosse: St. Joseph foursome named to All-State team Girls basketball: Trumbull advances with win over Masuk Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Fairfield Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Stratford High