Softball: Trumbull, St. Joseph home for FCIAC quarterfinals

The FCIAC quarterfinals are all set with the following match-ups scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m.
#8 Danbury at #1 St. Joseph
#7 Greenwich at #2 Trumbull
#6 Warde at #3 Ludlowe
#5 Ridgefield at #4 Stamford

