Softball: Trumbull captures 19th win of the season

DANBURY — Trumbull High defeated Danbury High, 6-1, on Wednesday. 

For the second consecutive season, coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles completed the regular season with a 19-1 record. 

Emily Gell struck out 11 batters, as Trumbull moved to 15-1 in the FCIAC. 

Julia Huzi had two hits and drove in a run. 

Kiley Barbagallo hit a two-run double. 

For Danbury, Makenna Cooke had an RBI single in the sixth. 

Trinity Santiago had two hits. 

TRUMBULL 6, DANBURY 1 

Trumbull 202 002 x= 6 9 1 

Danbury 000 001 0= 1 7 0 

Batteries: T-Emily Gell (W 18-1) & Cassi Barbato; DHaley Pucci (L) & Trinity Santiago 

