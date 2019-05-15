Softball: Trumbull captures 19th win of the season

DANBURY — Trumbull High defeated Danbury High, 6-1, on Wednesday.

For the second consecutive season, coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles completed the regular season with a 19-1 record.

Emily Gell struck out 11 batters, as Trumbull moved to 15-1 in the FCIAC.

Julia Huzi had two hits and drove in a run.

Kiley Barbagallo hit a two-run double.

For Danbury, Makenna Cooke had an RBI single in the sixth.

Trinity Santiago had two hits.

TRUMBULL 6, DANBURY 1

Trumbull 202 002 x= 6 9 1

Danbury 000 001 0= 1 7 0

Batteries: T-Emily Gell (W 18-1) & Cassi Barbato; D–Haley Pucci (L) & Trinity Santiago