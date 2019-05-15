Softball: Trumbull captures 19th win of the season

DANBURY — Trumbull High defeated Danbury High, 6-1, on Wednesday.
For the second consecutive season, coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles completed the regular season with a 19-1 record.
Emily Gell struck out 11 batters, as Trumbull moved to 15-1 in the FCIAC.
Julia Huzi had two hits and drove in a run.
Kiley Barbagallo hit a two-run double.
For Danbury, Makenna Cooke had an RBI single in the sixth.
Trinity Santiago had two hits.
TRUMBULL 6, DANBURY 1
Trumbull 202 002 x= 6 9 1
Danbury 000 001 0= 1 7 0
Batteries: T-Emily Gell (W 18-1) & Cassi Barbato; D–Haley Pucci (L) & Trinity Santiago