Baseball: Trumbull closes regular season with road win

DANBURY — Trumbull High finished the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday.
Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles defeated the Danbury Hatters, 9-7.
They will take a 13-7 record, 10-6 in the FCIAC, into the postseason.
Chris Briganti had three hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Luke Masiuk had two hits and two RBIs.
Greg Kaufmann had two hits.
For Danbury (12-7, 10-6 FCIAC), Spencer Barnett had three hits and three RBIs.
Matt Sabene had three hits.
Justin Hope and Andrew Philbin had two hits apiece.
TRUMBULL 9, DANBURY 7
Trumbull 400 302 0 9 11 0
Danbury 111 022 0 7 13 2
Batteries: T-Ryan Gomes (W 5-3), Justin Nyarady (5), Bryan Kraus (6) and Kevin Bruggeman; D- Rich Wekerle (L), Justin Hope (4), Matt Sabene (6) and Jake Matson