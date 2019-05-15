Baseball: Trumbull closes regular season with road win

DANBURY — Trumbull High finished the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday. 

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles defeated the Danbury Hatters, 9-7. 

They will take a 13-7 record, 10-6 in the FCIAC, into the postseason. 

Chris Briganti had three hits, including a double and two RBIs. 

Luke Masiuk had two hits and two RBIs. 

Greg Kaufmann had two hits. 

For Danbury (12-7, 10-6 FCIAC), Spencer Barnett had three hits and three RBIs. 

Matt Sabene had three hits. 

Justin Hope and Andrew Philbin had two hits apiece. 

TRUMBULL 9, DANBURY 7 

Trumbull    400 302 0     9     11     0 

Danbury     111 022 0     7     13     2 

BatteriesT-Ryan Gomes (W 5-3), Justin Nyarady (5), Bryan Kraus (6) and Kevin BruggemanD- Rich Wekerle (L), Justin Hope (4), Matt Sabene (6) and Jake Matson 

