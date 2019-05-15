Baseball: Trumbull closes regular season with road win

DANBURY — Trumbull High finished the regular season with its fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday.

Coach Phil Pacelli’s Eagles defeated the Danbury Hatters, 9-7.

They will take a 13-7 record, 10-6 in the FCIAC, into the postseason.

Chris Briganti had three hits, including a double and two RBIs.

Luke Masiuk had two hits and two RBIs.

Greg Kaufmann had two hits.

For Danbury (12-7, 10-6 FCIAC), Spencer Barnett had three hits and three RBIs.

Matt Sabene had three hits.

Justin Hope and Andrew Philbin had two hits apiece.

TRUMBULL 9, DANBURY 7

Trumbull 400 302 0 9 11 0

Danbury 111 022 0 7 13 2

Batteries: T-Ryan Gomes (W 5-3), Justin Nyarady (5), Bryan Kraus (6) and Kevin Bruggeman; D- Rich Wekerle (L), Justin Hope (4), Matt Sabene (6) and Jake Matson