Trumbull High won a 3-0 (25-12, 25-21 and 25-18) decision from Westhill on Wednesday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles are now 10-8 overall and 7-4 in the FCIAC.

Dylan Palinkas had eight kills, five digs and two aces.

Damian Raptopoulos notched 22 assists to go with five kills and three aces.

Maverick Grillo finished with six kills, seven digs and an ace.