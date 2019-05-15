Weekend: Art, concerts and more

Art of Being a Girl

The Art of Being a Girl exhibit runs May 16-26 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit Carriagebarn.org.

Lee Skalkos

Pastel artist Lee Skalkos’s work will be on display at the Easton Public Library May 16 through June 19 at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. For more information, visit eastonlibrary.org.

Whip, Whistle & Watch

The Whip, Whistle & Watch Luncheon is on May 17 at noon at the Holiday Inn, 1070 Main Street, Bridgeport. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit barnumfestival.com.

Full Moon Walk

A Full Moon Walk will be held on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Audubon Society’s Center, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Ages 8 and up will explore the sanctuary in search of nocturnal animals. Tickets are $7-$10. Register online at ctaudubon.org.

Ryan O’Flanagan

Comedian Ryan O’Flanagan will perform on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adam Trent

Adam Trent will perform his magic show on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $69.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Filmore

Filmore will perform on May 17 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Felice Brothers

The Felice Brothers will perform with Jonathan Rice on May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Outdoor Crafts Festival

Bruce Museum’s 34th annual Outdoor Crafts Festival will be held on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. It includes more than 70 artisans, crafts, juried exhibitors, live music and food. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites

Dialogues des Carmélites will be screened on May 18 at noon at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hope Concert

The Hope Concert for Mental Illness will be held on May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The concert is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/JesseLeeHope.

Popa Chubby

Popa Chubby performs on May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Julian Marley

Julian Marley will perform on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $15-$45. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

The Vegetable

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s play The Vegetable will be read on May 18 at 8 p.m. and on May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Avenue, Westport. The reading is free. For more information, visit westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Car show

The Boothe Memorial Park Antique & Classic Car Show is on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boothe Memorial Park, 5744 Main Street, Stratford. For more information, call 203-610-3330.

Daedalus Quartet

Daedalus Quartet will perform on May 19 at 3 p.m. at the Visual & Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside Campus, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit danburyconcert.org.

Red, White & Blue

Rock Out for the Red, White & Blue concert is on May 19 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Proceeds support CT veterans and Stamford’s Veterans Park. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Martin Taylor

Guitarist Martin Taylor will perform on May 19 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The suggested donation is $10. Registration is online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Benefit concert

The Mannes School of Music will hold a benefit concert on May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. All proceeds go to the Milford Arts Council. Tickets are $5-$20. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

The duo will play on May 19 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $125-$150 and available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.