Movie Menu: Legally Blonde, High Time, Mrs. Doubtfire and more

Movies for families this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday, May 17

Enchanted (2007): Amy Adams becomes a musical comedy star in this delightful spoof of all the fantasy romances that delight the children in all of us. 6 p.m., Lifetime

The Princess Diaries (2001): Julie Andrews reminds us why she will always be our favorite nanny/governess/grandmother in this comedy about a girl who resists the crown. 8 p.m., Lifetime

Legally Blonde (2001): Reese Witherspoon makes us believe in the goodness any lawyer can bring to any situation in this romantic fantasy that begins with strong LSAT scores. 8 and 10 p.m., Bravo

All About Eve (1950): Bette Davis lights the screen with a dynamic interpretation of a middle-aged Broadway star who fears the realities that age can bring. 9:30 p.m., TCM

Saturday, May 18

Forrest Gump (1994): Tom Hanks reassures us that life is like a box of chocolates in this fantasy drama from the creative mind of director Robert Zemeckis. 12:35 p.m., VH-1

The Manchurian Candidate (1962): Angela Lansbury raises the stakes for mothers who interfere in this blistering drama about the steps people will take to assume political power. 5:45 p.m., TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): Robin Williams brings his comic genius to this family comedy about a father who will do anything, and wear anything, to get to spend time with his kids. 7 p.m., VH-1

Sunday, May 19

High Time (1960): Bing Crosby leaves his crooning days behind in this fun comedy about a middle-aged man who decides it’s time to go back to college. 1:15 p.m., FXM

Irma la Douce (1963): Shirley MacLaine snags one of her Oscar nominations for her wild take of a Parisian “lady of the night” who falls for a man of many disguises. 5:30 p.m., TCM

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962): Gregory Peck won an Oscar for his pitch-perfect rendition of Atticus Finch in this classic movie translation of Harper Lee’s novel. 8 p.m., TCM