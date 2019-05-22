Trumbull High School choirs to host Spring Choral Concert

The Trumbull High School choirs will be presenting their Spring Concert on Thursday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s Robert E. McCarthy Auditorium. This annual event will showcase the talents of all five THS choirs and will feature select movements from Will Todd’s Songs of Peace, which they recently performed at Lincoln Center.

Student performers will share a variety of genres of music. Senior Nikki Silva-Schneider remarks, “My favorite song this year is an acapella version of Rather Be, because it’s upbeat and everyone knows it.” The concert will conclude with Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee, during which the choirs will be joined by all alumni in attendance. Also, part of the program will be a time to honor graduating seniors.

All concert-goers are invited to a complimentary reception with drinks and refreshments immediately following the performance.

The annual Spring Concert is the choirs’ culminating event in a year busy with events. In addition to two major concerts at THS, the choirs frequently provide music at a variety of local events, including singing the Star-Spangled Banner at district meetings and presentations and sharing holiday music at local retirement communities, luncheons, and The Renaissance of Shelton.

Throughout the year, choir students prepare for and compete in the Connecticut All-State Music Festival, providing them opportunities to be adjudicated, collaborate with students and directors from other towns, and perform at Western Region and All-State festivals under the direction of accomplished guest directors and conductors.

Each year, as the choirs bid adieu to their graduating seniors, many students prepare to head off to college to continue their pursuit of vocal music as a career or enriching extracurricular. Junior Lily DeLoma says the “love and joy” she receives from singing in the choir gives her “motivation to continue to pursue her passion for music.”

The choirs perform under the direction of THS vocal music teacher Anne Tornillo, 2015 Trumbull High School Teacher of the Year.

Tickets are $5 at the door.