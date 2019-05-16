School News

Frenchtown School

On Saturday, May 18, the Kindness Club and Frenchtown Fathers’ Club will clean up the gardens, playgrounds and other areas around the school. Come join your kids.

On Sunday, May 19, Frenchtown students who have signed up will participate in the Trumbull Elementary School District Final Marathon Mile at the Trumbull High School track.

Grades 2 and 5 Chorus Concerts will be on Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. More information from the chorus teachers will be sent home.

On Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m. at the BowTie Cinema, there will be an exclusive showing to Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Aladdin. Payment is due by Wednesday, May 22. Information can be found on MySchoolAnywhere.

Band and String Concerts will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. More information will be sent home by the instructors.

Saturday, June 1, will be Family Day at Frenchtown from 4-10 p.m. Join the Fathers’ Club for our end of year celebration with food and fun. There will be a video game truck from 4-6 p.m., the gaga pit, plenty of food and an outdoor movie (weather permitting) once it gets dark.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting at InSports will be on Wednesday, June 5, to celebrate the end of the school year.

On Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at the BowTie Cinema, there will be an exclusive showing to Frenchtown and Jane Ryan families of Toy Story 4. More information will be sent home.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem; website: frenchtownschool.com.

Frenchtown was enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program and we earned almost $3,900. Thanks to everyone who participated.

Frenchtown was enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. We have ordered supplies for our Maker Stations in the Learning Commons. Thanks to everyone who participated.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school to earn money for Frenchtown.

Trumbull Community Television – Keeping Trumbull Connected – can be seen on Spectrum: Channel 194 and Vantage: Channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.